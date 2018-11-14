Moon's New Economic Policy Chief Attends Meeting of Economy Ministers

Photo : YONHAP News

Finance Minister Kim Dong-yeon has met with newly appointed presidential chief of staff for policy Kim Soo-hyun.Minister Kim said on Monday that the presidential chief of staff attended a meeting with the heads of economy-related ministries for the first time since he took office, expressing hope for continued close consultation between the government and the presidential office on economic issues.The outgoing minister said that the government has focused its efforts on creating a favorable environment and atmosphere for innovation-led growth, and hoped that the new economic policy chiefs will achieve substantial results.President Moon Jae-in recently replaced Finance Minister Kim and his economic policy chief Jang Ha-sung with Hong Nam-ki and Kim Soo-hyun.