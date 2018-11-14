S. Korea, US to Launch Working Group Tuesday

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea and the United States will launch a working group on Tuesday to coordinate their efforts to achieve North Korea's denuclearization.Lee Do-hoon, South Korea's special representative for Korean Peninsula peace and security affairs, told reporters upon arriving in Washington on Monday that the two sides have almost finalized the details of how the working group will operate.Lee added that the new body will systematize the consultations they have been having, and expand their scope beyond the foreign ministry.Lee and his U.S. counterpart, Stephen Biegun, will represent their respective countries in the working group, which will also involve South Korean officials from the Unification Ministry and the presidential office, and U.S. officials from the State Department and the White House National Security Council.Meanwhile, the State Department said in a statement that Biegun will meet with his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon in Washington on Tuesday to further strengthen close coordination on efforts to achieve their shared goal of final, fully verified denuclearization. It added the two sides will discuss ongoing diplomatic efforts, sustained implementation of UN sanctions, and inter-Korean cooperation.