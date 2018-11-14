Supreme Court to Issue Verdict in Another Forced Labor Case Next Week

Photo : YONHAP News

The Supreme Court will issue its verdict next week in a lawsuit filed by Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's colonial rule.The top court said on Tuesday that it will hold a sentencing hearing at 10 a.m. next Thursday in a damages suit filed by six Koreans seeking compensation from Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy Industries for their wartime forced labor.The lower courts ruled against the plaintiffs, citing their rights to claim compensation have expired. But the top court quashed the ruling in May 2012 and ordered a retrial at the lower court, which ruled in favor of the plaintiffs.The top court recently ruled in a similar case that individual victims' rights to claim compensation were not terminated by the 1965 treaty between Seoul and Tokyo.