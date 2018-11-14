Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean author Han Gang’s “The Vegetarian,” which won the prestigious Man Booker International Prize in 2016, has been selected as the winner of a Spanish literary award.Changbi Publishers announced on Monday that “The Vegetarian” will receive the Archbishop Juan de San Clemente literary award, adding that the award ceremony will take place in Galicia, Spain next March.This literary award was established in 1993 by the principal and two teachers of the Rosalia de Castro High School in Santiago de Compostela, which is a famous pilgrimage site.The winner of the award is selected by the school’s students. The winner is also presented with prize money of three-thousand euros, or about three-thousand-400 U.S. dollars.