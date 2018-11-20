Former Supreme Court Justice Summoned Again over Judicial Power Abuse

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Supreme Court Justice Park Byeong-dae has been summoned for questioning for the second day in a row as part of a probe into judicial power abuse by the top court.The Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office said Tuesday that Park is being grilled from about 10 a.m. The former justice had returned home ten hours earlier after being grilled for 15 hours on allegations that he abused his power and caused a loss of government money.Park, who served as the head of the top court's National Court Administration for two years from February 2014, is suspected of meddling in sensitive trials including a civil suit by Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's colonial rule.He is also accused of spying on judges critical of the top court's pursuit of the establishment of a new appellate court.The prosecution plans to summon and question Park's successor, Ko Young-han, soon.