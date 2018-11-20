Judge Impeachment Discussions Under Way in Parliament

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: Lawmakers are discussing whether to impeach a number of judges implicated in a judicial power abuse scandal from the previous administration. The topic is surfacing in the National Assembly a day after judges voted in favor of a motion to consider impeachment.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: South Korea’s Constitution permits the National Assembly to impeach a judge in violation of the Constitution or other laws. Any motion to impeach must be endorsed by more than a third of lawmakers, and can be passed with the majority of those registered.With its 129 seats, the ruling Democratic Party(DP) can submit the impeachment motion on its own if it chooses. For now, the minor Justice Party and the Party for Democracy and Peace appear to be supportive.DP Floor Leader Hong Young-pyo said Tuesday the party will immediately launch discussions on the motion with opposition parties that are on the same page on reforming the judiciary.However, it remains to be seen whether it would actually be passed as the main opposition Liberty Korea Party opposes the impeachment motion. They describe it as overreach on the part of the judges, saying impeachment is an authority reserved exclusively for lawmakers under the Constitution.The minor conservative Bareunmirae Party has said it is too early at this stage to discuss impeachment.Even if the National Assembly were to pass a motion on impeaching the accused judges, a final decision on their fate will lie in the hands of the Constitutional Court. Six out of the top court’s nine judges would have to support the motion in order for the implicated judges to be removed from the bench.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.