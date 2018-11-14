UN Committee: Japan's Compensation to Korean Sex Slavery Victims is Insufficient

Photo : YONHAP News

A UN committee has expressed concerns that Japan's reparations to Korean victims of wartime sex slavery are insufficient.A report from the UN Committee on Enforced Disappearances published Monday expresses regret about Japan's position that the issue has been resolved finally and irreversibly.The UN committee stressed the need for Japan to find and disclose the exact number of Korean sex slavery victims, who it said could be regarded as victims of enforced disappearance organized by a state.It also cited concern over the absence of investigations, prosecutions and convictions of perpetrators of these cases.The report concludes the committee's review this month of Japan's implementation of the 2010 International Convention for the Protection of All Persons from Enforced Disappearance.