DP Positive toward Proposal to Impeach Judges Involved in Power Abuse Scandal

Photo : YONHAP News

The ruling Democratic Party's floor leader says that his party will positively consider a proposal to impeach judges implicated in judicial power abuse allegations.While hailing the impeachment proposal as the judiciary's internal drive to reform itself, Hong Young-pyo said Tuesday that it is the National Assembly's turn to give a positive response.He also called for the quick passage of a bill on creating a special court to deal with the judicial power abuse scandal from the Park Geun-hye administration.Hong said that his party will immediately begin discussions on the impeachment and special court with opposition parties that support judiciary reform.The impeachment was proposed on Monday at a conference of judges representing courts across the nation.