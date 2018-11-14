DP Positive toward Proposal to Impeach Judges Involved in Power Abuse Scandal

The ruling Democratic Party's floor leader says that his party will positively consider a proposal to impeach judges implicated in judicial power abuse allegations.
While hailing the impeachment proposal as the judiciary's internal drive to reform itself, Hong Young-pyo said Tuesday that it is the National Assembly's turn to give a positive response.
He also called for the quick passage of a bill on creating a special court to deal with the judicial power abuse scandal from the Park Geun-hye administration.
Hong said that his party will immediately begin discussions on the impeachment and special court with opposition parties that support judiciary reform.
The impeachment was proposed on Monday at a conference of judges representing courts across the nation.