Moon Calls for Efforts to Eradicate Corruption in Daily Life

President Moon Jae-in has called for efforts to eradicate corruption, including small irregularities that are often taken for granted in employment and education.During Tuesday's anti-corruption policy meeting, Moon said measures must be enforced sternly and continuously with patience, as corruption will always find a way to get around new anti-corruption measures.The president emphasized the importance of infrastructure to prevent and monitor corruption, along with legal provisions that would allow and encourage anyone to report it.At a Cabinet meeting prior to the meeting, Moon highlighted the need to further expand cooperation with countries in the Asia-Pacific, referring to his recent attendance at annual forums hosted by the Association of Southeast Asian Nations(ASEAN).He also asked officials to fully prepare for a special summit between the leaders of South Korea and ASEAN to be held in Seoul next year.