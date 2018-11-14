National Assembly Paralyzed After Two Opposition Parties Boycott Parliamentary Activities

Photo : KBS News

The minor opposition Bareunmirae Party has joined the main opposition Liberty Korea Party in boycotting parliamentary activities amid partisan standoff over the hiring scandal at a Seoul subway operator.The public administration and security committee, which planned to review a bill to reinforce punishment on drunk driving Tuesday, called off the meeting due to the boycott.The special budget and accounts committee's review of the government's 2019 budget proposal is also being delayed ahead of the December second deadline.The opposition parties are demanding the ruling Democratic Party agree to a parliamentary probe into the alleged nepotism at Seoul Metro.The ruling party, which wants to wait for the outcome of the state audit agency's investigation, criticized the two opposition parties for paralyzing the parliament for reasons it says lack justification.