Moon Orders Support for Smaller Shipbuilders and Auto Parts Makers

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has ordered the government to aid small and mid-sized shipbuilders and autoparts makers.Speaking at a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Moon said those companies are still facing difficulties despite the recent improvement in business in the shipbuilding and auto industries.He said that short-term measures could include financial aid, such as loan extensions and a refund guarantee on advance payments.The president proposed that for the longer term, research and development-related assistance should be expanded to conduct future-oriented businesses, including the development of eco-friendly, driverless cars and high value-added vessels.