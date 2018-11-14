Economy
KOSPI Loses 0.86% Tuesday
Write: 2018-11-20 15:55:22 / Update: 2018-11-20 15:55:37
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost 17-point-98 points, or point-86 percent Tuesday. It closed the day at two-thousand-82-point-58.
The tech-heavy KOSDAQ also fell, losing eleven-point-32 points, or one-point-61 percent, to close at 690-point-81.
On the foreign exchange, the local currency strengthened two-point-eight won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-125-point-eight won.
