Survey: Employment is Greatest Source of Concern for Koreans

Photo : YONHAP News

A new survey shows that South Koreans are most concerned about jobsAccording to a survey of one-thousand adults and 100 experts conducted by the Korea Institute for Health and Social Affairs, nearly 36 percent of the respondents cited employment as their greatest concern.Other respondents said that they are concerned about health, welfare in their advanced years, education for children, childcare and housing. Some people found environmental pollution, loan payment, safety and support for their elderly parents worrisome.In response to a question about features of a desirable South Korea, respondents hoped for a nation that is free from pollution, fine dust, crime and abuse with greater safety and jobs.About half of the respondents answered that they are making preparations for their later years by saving in the national pension scheme and other financial plans as well as investing in real estate properties.