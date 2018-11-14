Ex-Supreme Court Justice to be Called in for Questioning Friday

Photo : YONHAP News

Former Supreme Court justice Ko Young-han will be summoned by prosecutors on Friday over charges of judicial power abuse.Investigators at the Seoul Central District Prosecutors' Office probing the power abuse scandal said Tuesday that Ko will be called in for questioning as a suspect at 9:30 a.m.Ko previously headed the National Court Administration(NCA) following his predecessor Park Byong-dae who was also grilled on Monday and Tuesday.In particular, he is accused of intervening in a bribery trial that involved an incumbent judge.The questioning is expected to focus on Ko’s alleged interference in several trials, including on the National Intelligence Service's role in a presidential election, during the two years he led the NCA from early 2014 while assisting then Supreme Court Chief Justice Yang Sung-tae.