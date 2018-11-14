Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Domestic

Lawyer Who Filed Complaint Against Gov.'s Wife to Reveal Smoking Gun During Trial

Write: 2018-11-20 16:58:12Update: 2018-11-20 17:08:04

Lawyer Who Filed Complaint Against Gov.'s Wife to Reveal Smoking Gun During Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

A judge-turned-lawyer who filed a complaint with the police against the wife of Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung for violating election laws says he will reveal the smoking gun in the case when deemed necessary during trial.

Appearing for prosecutors' questioning Tuesday after filing a complaint against the police for dereliction of duty, Lee Jung-ryul said he cannot disclose what the smoking gun is since he hasn't received permission from his clients.

In June, Lee filed the complaint representing some three-thousand citizens that suspect the governor's wife Kim Hye-kyung used a Twitter account to spread false information involving her husband's political rivals.

Lee said he and his clients don't believe Kim posted all of some 40-thousand messages, but that she could be part of the group that posted them.

Following a months-long probe, the police on Saturday concluded Kim had owned and used the Twitter account since 2013 to post thousands of political messages supporting her husband and denouncing his rivals.
List

Editor's Pick