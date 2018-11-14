Lawyer Who Filed Complaint Against Gov.'s Wife to Reveal Smoking Gun During Trial

Photo : YONHAP News

A judge-turned-lawyer who filed a complaint with the police against the wife of Gyeonggi Province Governor Lee Jae-myung for violating election laws says he will reveal the smoking gun in the case when deemed necessary during trial.Appearing for prosecutors' questioning Tuesday after filing a complaint against the police for dereliction of duty, Lee Jung-ryul said he cannot disclose what the smoking gun is since he hasn't received permission from his clients.In June, Lee filed the complaint representing some three-thousand citizens that suspect the governor's wife Kim Hye-kyung used a Twitter account to spread false information involving her husband's political rivals.Lee said he and his clients don't believe Kim posted all of some 40-thousand messages, but that she could be part of the group that posted them.Following a months-long probe, the police on Saturday concluded Kim had owned and used the Twitter account since 2013 to post thousands of political messages supporting her husband and denouncing his rivals.