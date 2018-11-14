S. Korean Aid Groups to Visit N. Korea

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korean humanitarian aid groups will visit North Korea this and next week to discuss inter-Korean projects.The Korea NGO Council for Cooperation with North Korea, which is a consultative body comprising about 50 South Korean civic groups committed to North Korea aid, will visit Pyongyang from Wednesday to Saturday.The group will discuss various cooperation projects with the North's National Reconciliation Council.An official of the NGO Council said Tuesday that a 15-member delegation will arrive in Pyongyang via Shenyang, China on Wednesday.The council sent a similar delegation to Pyongyang in late October for a tour of a children's food factory and talks on cooperation projects.However, it’s known that discussions will not be able to progress given that inter-Korean cooperation and aid programs cannot immediately proceed due to global sanctions.Another South Korean organization, the Korean Sharing Movement, plans to visit the North next week.