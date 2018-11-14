Community Chest of Korea Launches Annual Fundraising Campaign

Photo : YONHAP News

The Community Chest of Korea held a ceremony Tuesday to kickstart its year-end nationwide fundraising campaign.The unveiling of the so-called "love thermometer" which symbolizes the annual campaign was held in Gwanghwamun Square in downtown Seoul.The organization will seek donations at 17 cities and provinces across the country until January 31st to support individuals in need of social welfare services and related groups.With this year's goal set at 410-point-five billion won, the temperature on the thermometer increases by one degree for every one percent of the total amount raised.Anyone planning to make a donation can call the Community Chest's Automated Response System, send a text message or access the organization's Web site (www.chest.or.kr).