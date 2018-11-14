Seoul's FM Stresses Strong Alliance with US

Photo : YONHAP News

Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha met with the new head of South Korea-U.S. Combined Forces Command General Robert Abrams Tuesday and said Seoul and Washington are getting stronger and closer as they move forward together.Kang reminded of President Moon Jae-in’s remarks in a recent meeting with U.S. Vice President Mike Pence in Singapore that credit vast changes on the Korean Peninsula to the Seoul-Washington alliance.She said the alliance will continue to play the role as they pursue denuclearization and permanent peace on the peninsula.Abrams responded by saying the alliance is ironclad, and that he intends to strengthen it even further.