Top Court to Retry Busan Welfare Institute Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors have requested a Supreme Court retrial of a case involving what's considered to be one of the most egregious human rights violations in modern South Korean history.It involves the Brothers Home, a welfare institution which operated from 1975 to 1987.During that time it earned the nickname "Korea's Auschwitz" for its inhumane treatment of about three thousand disabled or homeless inmates, at least 513 of whom died.The Supreme Court found the institute's chief not guilty 30 years ago of charges of abuse, forced labor and rights violation, saying the internment of the inmates was in line with a government order.However, Prosecutor General Moon Moo-il has requested an extraordinary appeal, saying the government order was itself a violation of the law.