N. Korea Detonates 10 Guard Posts in DMZ

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea says North Korea has completely demolished ten guard posts in the demilitarized zone as part of an inter-Korean military agreement.South Korea's Defense Ministry says it confirmed the complete destruction of the North Korean guard posts.The explosives detonations that destroyed the facilities took about four minutes on Tuesday afternoon.In accordance with a military agreement signed on September 19th, the two sides are withdrawing a total of 22 guard posts from the DMZ but will preserve one post on each side of the buffer zone for historical significance.