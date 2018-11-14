Seoul to Disband Japan-Funded Foundation for Sexual Slavery Victims

The South Korean government plans to announce as early as this week its decision to disband a Japan-sponsored foundation for the Korean victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery.The Reconciliation and Healing Foundation was founded in 2016 as part of a deal made seven months earlier between Japan and the administration of then-President Park Geun-hye.The Moon Jae-in administration is basing its decision to disband it on Korean public opposition to both the foundation and the 2015 deal.Seoul is planning discussions with Japan on how to deal with the one billion yen Tokyo donated to fund the foundation.