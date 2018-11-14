Two Koreas to Connect DMZ Roads

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean military official says the two Koreas plan to connect roads within the Demilitarized Zone(DMZ) this week.It's part of a South-North military agreement aimed at easing border tensions.The roads to be connected by army engineering battalions are up to 12 meters wide.It will be the first time they have been connected since the 1953 armistice was signed.The United Nations Command has approved the connection, which is expected to lead to more frequent South-North contacts and expanded landmine removal and war remains excavation operations.