Seoul Hosts Boao Forum for Asia

South Korean Prime Minister Lee Nak-yon and former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon attended Tuesday's opening of the Boao Forum for Asia in Seoul.The gathering, considered by some to be an Asian version of the Davos Forum, brings together hundreds of government officials and businesspeople as well as a sizable Chinese delegation.In an opening speech, Forum Chair and former U.N. Secretary-General Ban called upon Asian nations to cooperate in tackling a global crisis of uncertainty, trade protectionism and isolationism.