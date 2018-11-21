Pompeo: Improvement in Inter-Korean Ties Must Not Outpace Denuclearization

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo has stressed that improvement in inter-Korean relations should move forward in tandem with progress in North Korea's denuclearization.Pompeo said in a news conference at the State Department on Tuesday that Seoul and Washington have launched a working group to make sure that they maintain close cooperation regarding North Korea issues.When asked about coordinating the allies' efforts for the North's denuclearization and inter-Korean relations, the secretary said that there is "complete agreement" between the sides on how to proceed.Pompeo said that Washington has made it clear to Seoul that the U.S. wants to make sure that peace on the peninsula and the denuclearization of North Korea aren't lagging behind the improving inter-Korean relationship.