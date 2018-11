Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea defeated Uzbekistan 4-0 in a friendly football match on Tuesday, extending their unbeaten streak under new head coach Paulo Bento.Four South Korean players scored a goal each at the Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre in Brisbane, Australia.The national football team has secured three wins and three draws since Bento took over the helm in August. It's the longest unbeaten start for a national football team head coach.