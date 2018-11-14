AI Detected in Wild Bird Droppings in Gunsan, Seocheon

Photo : YONHAP News

Avian influenza(AI) has been detected in wild bird droppings in North Jeolla and South Chungcheong provinces.The Ministry of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs said on Tuesday that the H5N3 and H5N9 subtypes of the virus were discovered in wild bird droppings collected at a lake in Gunsan in North Jeolla Province and a reservoir in Seocheon in South Chungcheong Province.The ministry said it will take a couple of days to determine if the viruses are a highly pathogenic strain.The ministry enhanced quarantine inspections and monitoring in a ten-kilometer radius of both areas.It will also ban the movements of poultry in the areas, while the local governments will beef up quarantine efforts by disinfecting the areas every day.