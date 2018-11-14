Ruling Camp Agrees to Facilitate Use of Personal Info to Promote Data Industry

Photo : YONHAP News

The government and the ruling Democratic Party have decided to introduce the concept of fictitious name data to promote the data industry.Fictitious names refer to a kind of encoded data that makes it impossible to identify individuals without additional information.The party's chief policymaker Kim Tae-nyeon said in a news briefing that the ruling camp reached the agreement on Wednesday during discussions on protection and use of personal information.Kim said that the two sides agreed to revise the privacy protection law to enable the use of fictitious name data for statistics, scientific research and data preservation for public purposes.