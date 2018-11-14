Ex-President Park Gets 2 Years in Prison in Appeals Court for Election Interference

Photo : KBS News

A Seoul appellate court has sentenced disgraced former President Park Geun-hye to two years in prison for interfering in the 2016 general elections.The Seoul High Court on Wednesday issued its verdict, upholding the lower court's ruling on charges of election law violations.The court rejected the prosecution's demand for an increased punishment for the impeached president.Park is accused of illegally interfering in the then-ruling Saenuri Party's candidate selection process for the 2016 general election.The former president has been sentenced to a total of 33 years in prison so far on a string of corruption charges in multiple cases.