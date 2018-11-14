Police Find Crucial Evidence Linking Governor's Wife to Controversial Twitter Account

Photo : YONHAP News

Police have reportedly detected crucial evidence that confirms the wife of Gyeonggi Governor Lee Jae-myung is the owner of a controversial Twitter account that spread false information about her husband's political rivals.According to law enforcement authorities on Wednesday, the Twitter account in question was linked to a Gmail account with a username also registered on local Web portal Daum.The Daum account was reportedly unregistered right after the police launched investigation into the case. The account was last logged into from the house of Governor Lee.Following a months-long probe, the police on Saturday concluded Kim had owned and used the Twitter account since 2013 to post thousands of political messages supporting her husband and denouncing his rivals.