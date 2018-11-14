Seoul to Dissolve Japan-Funded Foundation for Sexual Slavery Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government will dissolve a Japan-sponsored foundation for the Korean victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery.The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family made the formal announcement of the plan on Wednesday, saying it will begin legal procedures for its dissolution.The Reconciliation and Healing Foundation was founded in 2016 as part of a deal made seven months earlier between Japan and the then Park Geun-hye administration.The Moon Jae-in administration is basing its decision on the Korean public's opposition to both the foundation and the 2015 deal.Tokyo had donated one billion yen to fund the foundation.