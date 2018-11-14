Prosecutors to Now Handle Internet Cafe Murder Case

Photo : YONHAP News

Prosecutors will now handle the case of Kim Seong-soo who is accused of fatally stabbing a part-time worker at an internet cafe on October 14th.The Gangseo District police sent the case to prosecutors Wednesday, with a recommendation to indict the 29-year-old for murder.Kim’s younger brother, who was suspected of being an accomplice, was charged with assault. Police said they decided not to charge the brother with murder or manslaughter given that surveillance footage and witness testimonies show he actively tried to stop the stabbing.In the process of being handed over to the prosecution, Kim said he was angry and felt he was being mistreated at the time of the incident, adding that he was planning on killing himself afterwards.