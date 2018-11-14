Study: Reducing Ultrafine Dust Will Boost South Koreans' Life Expectancy by 1.4 Years

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: A new study finds that South Koreans’ life expectancy will increase by one-point-four years if the level of pollution caused by ultrafine dust falls below the World Health Organization’s recommended level. The report revealed Monday by the University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute, on how air pollution threatens human health globally, is the first of its kind.Our Park Jong-hong has this report.Report: The extensive research on air pollution revealed Monday drives home the harmful effects of ultrafine particles, also known as microdust.The study claims airborne pollutants measuring less than two-point-five micrometers in diameter if inhaled can pose the single biggest threat to human health outweighing tuberculosis and cigarette smoking.The University of Chicago’s Energy Policy Institute said that the average life expectancy of South Koreans will increase by one-point-four years, and that of North Koreans by one-point-one years, if the pollution level falls below the recommended level set by the World Health Organization(WHO).The estimated years are more dramatic for India and China which are notorious for their smog.The institute said Indians can expect to live four-point-three years and the Chinese two-point-nine years longer on average if they manage to improve air pollution level to meet WHO guidelines.Globally, air pollution cuts the average lifespan by nearly two years.The study also found that five-point-five billion people, or three quarters of the global population, are currently living in conditions that exceed WHO guidelines on ultrafine dust.This study is the first of its kind as it isolates the effect of air pollution from other factors that impact health and illustrates the specific benefits from reducing particulate matter in the air.Park Jong-hong, KBS World Radio News.