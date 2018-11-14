Japan Protests S. Korea's Decision to Dissolve 'Comfort Women' Foundation

Photo : YONHAP News

Tokyo has strongly protested South Korea's decision to dissolve a Japan-funded foundation set up to support Korean victims of Japan's wartime sex slavery.Following Seoul's announcement Wednesday, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said if international pledges are broken, forging ties between countries becomes impossible.Highlighting that the two sides' 2015 agreement under which Tokyo agreed to provide the one-billion yen fund is "final and irreversible," Abe called on Seoul to take a responsible step as a member of the international community.Japanese Vice Foreign Minister Takeo Akiba summoned South Korean Ambassador to Japan Lee Su-hoon Wednesday to lodge a protest.Since its launch in May of last year, the Moon Jae-in administration has taken the view that the bilateral accord cannot settle the sex slavery issue, and has taken steps to replace the Japanese fund with its own budget.