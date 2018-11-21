S. Korea Dissolves Japan-funded Foundation for Sexual Slavery Victims

Photo : YONHAP News

Anchor: The government has begun disbanding a Japan-sponsored foundation for the Korean victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery which was set up in accordance with a deal made in December 2015 between Japan and the then Park Geun-hye administration.Our Bae Joo-yon has more.Report: The Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said Wednesday that it has begun taking legal procedures for the dissolution of the Reconciliation and Healing Foundation.Minister Jin Sun-mee said the government decided to break up the foundation in line with the principle of placing focus on the victims of Japan’s wartime sex slavery.The foundation’s establishment in July 2016 caused a stir from the very beginning as it was pursued without having reflected the opinions of victims and without an official apology from Japan on the wartime atrocity.The government plans to gather opinions from victims on how to spend some five-point-eight billion won in foundation funds and some ten billion won in funds that was allotted from the government budget to the foundation for projects on promoting gender equality and women’s social participation.The Foreign Ministry, on its part, is consulting with the Japanese government on what to do with the one billion yen donation that Japan gave for the foundation.Difficulties are expected in those talks given that in the case Seoul returns the one billion yen to Japan, Tokyo is highly likely to refuse it, saying the move is a violation of the 2015 deal.Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe expressed his discontent with Seoul's decision to dissolve the foundation, saying that if an international promise is not kept, state-to-state relations cannot be forged. He asked South Korea to take a responsible step as a member of the international community.Seoul’s recent decision is expected to deal another blow to South Korea-Japan relations which have already taken a hit from the South Korean Supreme Court’s ruling last month ordering a Japanese company to compensate Korean victims of forced labor during Japan's colonial rule.Bae Joo-yon, KBS World Radio News.