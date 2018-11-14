Politics KOSPI Loses 0.29% on Wednesday

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index(KOSPI) lost six-point-03 points, or point-29 percent Wednesday. It closed the day at two-thousand-76-point-55.



The tech-heavy KOSDAQ rose four-point-91 points, or point-71 percent, to close at 695-point-72.



On the foreign exchange, the local currency weakened five-point-eight won against the dollar, ending the session at one-thousand-131-point-six won.