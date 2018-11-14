S. Korea Protests Japanese Politicians' Dokdo Claim in Rally

Photo : YONHAP News

South Korea has strongly protested against Japanese politicians' claim to the Dokdo islets in the East Sea.The Foreign Ministry in Seoul said Wednesday it strongly protests that some politicians in Japan held a rally in Tokyo to make groundless claims, despite continuous warnings from the South Korean government.The ministry urged Tokyo to stop making useless claims over Dokdo, which is part of South Korean territory historically, geographically, and by international law.It also said Japan should recognize that an accurate understanding of history is the basis for development in bilateral relations.Japanese media reported Wednesday that a group of politicians held a rally near the National Diet to claim Japan's sovereignty over Dokdo.