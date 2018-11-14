N. Korea Stresses Importance of AI Technologies

Photo : YONHAP News

North Korean media outlets are shedding light on artificial intelligence(AI) and other information and communications technologies.The North’s propaganda media, DPRK Today, reported on Wednesday that an artificial intelligence research institute at Kim Il-sung University has been designated as one of top ten ICT firms in the nation for this year.The research institute has developed voice or document recognition programs that are dubbed as the country’s most brilliant AI technologies.The research institute also reportedly developed an integrated online search system that quickly finds information scattered around hundreds of Web pages.