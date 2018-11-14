S. Korea Holds Public Hearing on Prospective FTA with UK

Photo : YONHAP News

The South Korean government on Wednesday held a public hearing on a plan to launch negotiations for a free trade agreement(FTA) with the United Kingdom.The Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said the views collected from concerned parties and experts will be reviewed comprehensively before opening domestic procedures for a South Korea-UK FTA.The prospective deal is being prompted by London’s plan to break away from the European Union.Until now, the two countries have traded with each other within the framework of South Korea-EU FTA. The UK is the second largest trade and investment partner for South Korea among the EU members.