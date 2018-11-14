Victims Welcome Dissolution of Japan-Funded Foundation on Japan's Sex Slavery

Photo : YONHAP News

A South Korean civic group working for the victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery have welcomed the South Korean government’s decision to disband a Japan-funded foundation established for them.The Korean Council for Justice and Remembrance for the Issues of Military Sexual Slavery by Japan held a weekly rally in front of the Japanese Embassy in Seoul on Wednesday.During the rally, the group also played out a voice recording of of Kim Bok-dong, one of the victims who is currently hospitalized due to health issues. Kim said she regretted that it took so long to disband the foundation and what’s left to do is to receive apology and compensation from the Japanese government, urging Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to do so.Yoon Mee-hyang, the head of the group, said the 2015 Seoul-Tokyo deal based on which the foundation was established broke the victims’ hearts, adding the victims want the truth of history as well as official apology and legal compensation from Japan.Earlier in the day, Seoul's Ministry of Gender Equality and Family said it has begun taking legal procedures for the dissolution of the Reconciliation and Healing Foundation.