Moon Stresses Universality of Inclusive Growth Policy

Photo : YONHAP News

President Moon Jae-in has emphasized the universality of his inclusive growth initiative.In a meeting with the presidential committee members at the top office on Wednesday, Moon said inclusive growth, along with sustainable development and focus on people, are not unique values for South Korea or his government but a contemporary concern shared by the international community.He said many multinational gatherings he attended, including the Asia-Europe Meeting, were focused on inclusive growth, adding many countries are also discussing the same issues, concerned over worsening economic inequality in the era of fourth Industrial Revolution and digital economy.The president said that based on blueprints drafted by the presidential committees, the government will try to sow a vision of inclusive growth into public lives and create a society where not just some, but all people share benefits.