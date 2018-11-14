Parliament Normalizes after Parties Agree on Probe into Employment Irregularities

Photo : YONHAP News

Ruling and opposition parties have agreed to end a parliamentary impasse on condition they inspect suspicions surrounding employment irregularities at public companies.The floor leaders of the five parties, including the ruling Democratic Party and the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, reached the agreement on Wednesday in a meeting presided over by National Assembly Speaker Moon Hee-sang.The parliamentary probe on suspicious government agencies, including Kangwon Land and Seoul Metro, will be limited to the employment irregularities that allegedly took place in January of 2015 or later.Three major parties also agreed to resume their working-level talks to swiftly pass bills agreed upon during a meeting earlier this month held with the government.They said they will pass bills associated with public lives within the current session, such as a bill aimed at strengthening punishment for drunk drivers and another to prevent irregularities at private kindergartens.