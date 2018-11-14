Colleges Respond to Part-time Lecturers Bill

Colleges are moving to cut their number of temporary lecturers amid growing possibility that a bill aimed at strengthening their job security will pass parliament.Some universities, including those in Seoul, are known to have held internal meetings recently to discuss a revision to the Higher Education Act, which guarantees at least one year of employment for part-time lecturers and paid vacation.Korea University reportedly reviewed a plan to reduce the number of classes and increase the number of lectures by faculty members. Chung Ang University also held a meeting of academic deans to review a similar plan.The legislation subcommittee of the National Assembly Education Committee passed the revision on Monday of last week. If parliament approves it, it will be implemented from August of next year.