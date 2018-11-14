China Urges Japan's Responsible Attitude over Sex Slavery

Photo : YONHAP News

Beijing has urged Tokyo to take a responsible attitude on its wartime sexual slavery.Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesman Geng Shuang relayed the stance during a regular media briefing on Wednesday when asked about Seoul’s decision to disband a Japan-funded foundation for the Korean victims of Japan’s wartime sexual slavery.Geng said Japan should look squarely at the concerns of neighboring Asian countries and the international community, and deal with related issues in a responsible manner.He said China has had a consistent and clear stance on the sexual slavery issue, adding it hopes South Korea and Japan will maintain friendly and cooperative relations.