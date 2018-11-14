Gov't to Draft Long-term Development Plan in 2019

Photo : YONHAP News

The Moon Jae-in administration plans to draft a blueprint for the country’s long-term development next year.In a meeting between President Moon Jae-in and the heads of presidential committees on Wednesday, the head of the Presidential Commission on Policy Planning, Jung Hae-gu announced details about the so-called National Future Vision 2040.Jung said the comprehensive development strategies will employ various nation-building values the government is pursuing, led by inclusive growth and peace on the Korean Peninsula.