Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

Gov't to Draft Long-term Development Plan in 2019

Write: 2018-11-21 18:42:33Update: 2018-11-21 19:27:12

Gov't to Draft Long-term Development Plan in 2019

Photo : YONHAP News

The Moon Jae-in administration plans to draft a blueprint for the country’s long-term development next year.

In a meeting between President Moon Jae-in and the heads of presidential committees on Wednesday, the head of the Presidential Commission on Policy Planning, Jung Hae-gu announced details about the so-called National Future Vision 2040. 

Jung said the comprehensive development strategies will employ various nation-building values the government is pursuing, led by inclusive growth and peace on the Korean Peninsula.
List

Editor's Pick