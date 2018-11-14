Seoul City Launches Hydrogen Bus Service

Photo : KBS News

The Seoul Metropolitan Government has launched a hydrogen fuel cell bus.The capital city kicked off the environment-friendly bus service on a trial basis on the route of Number 405 bus on Wednesday and plans to put eight more hydrogen buses in service next year.A 15-minute single recharge can cover the bus' daily operation between Yeomgok-dong in southern Seoul and Seoul City Hall.Five other cities will also begin introducing hydrogen buses from this year or next year, including Ulsan, Gwangju and Changwon in South Gyeongsang Province.The respective municipal governments met with officials of Hyundai Motor, the supplier of the bus, and government agencies in Seoul on Wednesday to sign a related business agreement.