Rival Parties Criticize Labor Strike over Flexible Working System

Photo : YONHAP News

Three major political parties have voiced united criticism against a general strike launched by one of the country’s two umbrella labor unions on Wednesday.The ruling Democratic Party Floor Leader Hong Young-pyo said during the party’s Supreme Council meeting that it is a pity the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions(KCTU) chose a walkout over dialogue to address pending labor issues.The main opposition Liberty Korea Party’s floor leader Kim Sung-tae told reporters that time is ripe for the KCTU to also reflect on the difficulties faced by management.Chairman Sohn Hak-kyu of the minor opposition Bareunmirae Party also criticized the strike, urging the union to join tripartite talks with the government and management to reach a “grand compromise.”The KCTU staged a one-day nationwide strike to oppose moves by the political parties to expand the flexible work hour system.