Mattis: US, S. Korea to Reduce Scope of 'Foal Eagle' Exercise

U.S. Defense Secretary James Mattis said South Korea and the U.S. will scale back a joint military exercise next spring to facilitate negotiations on North Korea's nuclear weapons program.According to U.S. media, the U.S. defense chief told reporters on Wednesday that the Foal Eagle exercise will be "reduced in scope."Mattis reportedly said that Foal Eagle is being reorganized to keep it at a level that will not be harmful to diplomacy.The Foal Eagle field exercise, which involves troops and equipment and takes place every spring, is one of three major U.S.-South Korea joint military drills, along with the Ulchi Freedom Guardian and the Key Resolve.The two allies suspended or delayed four joint drills this year to encourage talks with North Korea.