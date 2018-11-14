New Labor Council Holds Inaugural Meeting at Top Office Thursday

Photo : YONHAP News

A new labor council held its inaugural meeting on Thursday.Presidential spokesman Kim Eui-kyeom said earlier that the top office proposed the council hold its first meeting at the presidential office to mark the beginning of a new social dialogue body. President Moon Jae-in also attended the meeting.The Economic, Social and Labor Council, which replaces the previous tripartite committee for dialogue among labor, management and the government, involves diverse groups representing women, young people, non-regular workers and small businesses.The number of council members is set at 18, but the inaugural meeting saw the participation of just 17 as the Korean Confederation of Trade Unions did not attend.