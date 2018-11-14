Pompeo Holds out Hope for Second Summit with N. Korea Early Next Year

Photo : YONHAP News

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo says he continues to hope for a second summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un early next year.Pompeo made the remarks during a telephone interview with an American radio station Wednesday.Regarding dialogue with North Korea, Pompeo said progress is being made but it's a very complex issue.The secretary said that when he made his fourth trip to Pyongyang last month, Kim promised to allow verification of the North's denuclearization and in return Washington promised to offer a better future for North Koreans.Pompeo also said that there is no timetable for the North to dismantle its nuclear weapons, adding the U.S. does not want to set a certain date.