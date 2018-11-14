'S. Korea-US Working Group to Hold Meeting Every Two Weeks'

Photo : YONHAP News

A newly launched South Korea-U.S. working group will reportedly hold talks every two weeks.A senior government official in Seoul familiar with talks between the two allies revealed the plan to reporters on Tuesday, when the working group was launched in Washington.Lee Do-hoon and Stephen Biegun, who represent South Korea and the U.S., respectively, will reportedly hold face-to-face talks if they make a visit to each other's country. If not, the two sides are said to be considering video conference calls for the regular meeting.