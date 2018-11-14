Menu Content

Search
Search
About us Go to KBS

Politics

'S. Korea-US Working Group to Hold Meeting Every Two Weeks'

Write: 2018-11-22 09:39:57Update: 2018-11-22 10:39:00

'S. Korea-US Working Group to Hold Meeting Every Two Weeks'

Photo : YONHAP News

A newly launched South Korea-U.S. working group will reportedly hold talks every two weeks. 

A senior government official in Seoul familiar with talks between the two allies revealed the plan to reporters on Tuesday, when the working group was launched in Washington.

Lee Do-hoon and Stephen Biegun, who represent South Korea and the U.S., respectively, will reportedly hold face-to-face talks if they make a visit to each other's country. If not, the two sides are said to be considering video conference calls for the regular meeting.
List

Editor's Pick