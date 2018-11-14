'S. Korea-US Working Group to Hold Meeting Every Two Weeks'

A newly launched South Korea-U.S. working group will reportedly hold talks every two weeks.
A senior government official in Seoul familiar with talks between the two allies revealed the plan to reporters on Tuesday, when the working group was launched in Washington.
Lee Do-hoon and Stephen Biegun, who represent South Korea and the U.S., respectively, will reportedly hold face-to-face talks if they make a visit to each other's country. If not, the two sides are said to be considering video conference calls for the regular meeting.